PROVIDENCE — After weeks of rising prices to start the year, gas prices in Rhode Island have started to trend downward in recent weeks.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline dropped to $2.77 on Monday, marking the second straight week in which the average price dropped by a penny. The state's average price remains 10 cents higher than a month ago and 72 cents higher than on April 5, 2020.
Rhode Island’s average remains 10 cents lower than the national average.
“We anticipate demand will continue to increase throughout the month as vaccinations become more widely available and weather turns warmer,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “This will lead to fluctuation at the pump throughout the spring season.”
AAA Northeast’s April 5 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 1 cent higher than last week.
— Jason Vallee
