PROVIDENCE — Gas prices in Rhode Island continues to trend slightly downward this week after the release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week.
The average gas price is down 7 cents in Rhode Island over the past week to $4.13 per gallon, according to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday. The price still remains 28 cents higher than a month ago, although the state price is 5 cents lower than the national average.
The decision by President Joe Biden to release one million barrels of oil per day for six months from the reserve helped send the global oil price tumbling to near $100 bbl, said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. The release is intended to stem rising energy prices, Albert said, and since then the national average has fallen to $4.18 per gallon.
“The upward push on oil prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine is meeting stronger downward pressure from the planned SPR oil release and increased COVID fears in China,” Albert said. "And lower global oil prices are reflected in falling pump prices for consumers in the U.S."
AAA Northeast’s survey found the current national average to be 6 cents lower than last week. Today’s national average price is 35 cents higher than a month ago and $1.31 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
