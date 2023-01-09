PROVIDENCE — An increase in U.S. gas prices caused by a combination of frigid weather and robust holiday travel may be coming to an end after prices fell nationally for the first time since Christmas Eve.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.24 per gallon. The price marks a 1 cent drop over the past week, and the average R.I. price now sits 4 cents lower than the national average.
While the national average price rose daily starting on Christmas Eve, when it was $3.09, pump prices recently flattened and then fell by a penny over the weekend. The national average for a gallon of gas is now $3.28 per gallon.
“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, "but it is still possible that the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows for this winter."
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.28 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 3 cents lower than a month ago and 2 cents lower than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
