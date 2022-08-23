PROVIDENCE — Following an early summer that saw several new record highs for gas costs set in Rhode Island, prices are finally trending downward with costs dropping 11 cents in the past week and nearing $4 per gallon.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline had fallen to an average of $4.08 in the state on Monday, according to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast. The price is now 45 cents lower than a month ago, although it still remains 18 cents higher than the national average.
“With prices continuing to fall, drivers and end-of summer vacationers are benefiting from gas prices that are almost a dollar lower than at their peak in mid-June,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season ramps up. Major storms can boost prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
The national price, which has declined at a more rapid rate in recent weeks, has plummeted to $3.90 per gallon, 51 cents cheaper than a month ago.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.