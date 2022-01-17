PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gasoline is down a penny this week and officials said stable post-holiday prices could prove good news for motorists in the coming weeks.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is down 1 cent over the past week, averaging $3.35 per gallon on Monday. The price is now 3 cents lower than it was a month ago and $1.01 higher than it was a year ago.
“Prices remain high compared to a year ago, but the relative stability in recent weeks is some measure of good news for motorists,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 4 cents higher than the national average of $3.31 a gallon. Today’s national average price is the same as a month ago, and 93 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
