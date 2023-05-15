PROVIDENCE — Drivers in the northeast could benefit from stable prices heading into Memorial Day weekend as gasoline prices dropped nationwide over the past week despite a rise in demand.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is down 2 cents in Rhode Island this week, averaging $3.42 per gallon. Today’s price is 1 cent higher than a month ago and $1.13 lower than on May 15, 2022.
“Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher, but the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day draws near," said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast.
The national average for a gallon of gas drifted lower by four cents since last week to $3.53. The lackluster movement can be attributed to higher demand for gasoline but a lower cost for oil canceling each other out.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average. Today’s national average price is 13 cents lower than a month ago and 94 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
