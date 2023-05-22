PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island dropped two cents this week despite mild weather and a positive economic forecast due in part to less-than-expected demand and low oil prices.
A survey of prices Monday found a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.40 per gallon, down two cents over a week ago and 10 cents lower than it was a month ago. Rhode Island’s average price remains 14 cents lower than the national average of $3.54 per gallon.
“Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer.”
AAA Northeast’s May 22 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 1 cent higher than last week. Today’s national average price is 13 cents lower than a month ago and $1.05 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
