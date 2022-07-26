PROVIDENCE — Since spiking to a record high of $5.01 in mid-June, gas demand has continued to fall and it is finally causing prices to do the same.
AAA Northeast said a survey of gas prices Monday showed the state average at $4.60 per gallon, which represents a 12 cent decline over the past week and 43 cent drop in price over the past month.
Nationally, lackluster demand for gas and lower oil prices have led to pump prices falling again, down 17 cents since last week to $4.35. The steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel.
The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14.
“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets as they enjoy fuel prices down 11% since their peak in mid-June,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall in the near-term, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”
— Jason Vallee
