PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are down two cents over the past week in Rhode Island, and state are continuing to trend below the national average.
A survey through AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $2.15 per gallon. The price is one cent higher than a month ago and 37 cents cheaper than a year ago. The price also remains four cents below the national average.
"Typically lower supply levels translate into higher pump prices. However, even with consistent declines in gasoline supplies, that’s just not the case right now," said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Despite the steady supply dip, continued low levels of demand helped push gas prices cheaper on the week."
“Motorists will see some cost savings at the pump with the switchover to winter-blend, but the price difference will be less than other years given how cheap prices have been this year already. However, hurricanes can always change any forecast for savings," Albert said.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.