PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded has dropped by 55 cents over the past month, but global pricing may bring an end to the continued declines in the coming weeks.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 13 cents from last week, falling to an average of $3.56 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. The price is 55 cents lower than a month ago, but remains 48 cents higher than on Sept. 19, 2021.
The continued declines may not last much longer warns Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast.
“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June,” Albert said. "Prices continue to fall locally, but there are big factors tugging on global oil prices — war, COVID, economic recession and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in slightly higher pump prices."
Rhode Island’s average gas price is now 11 cents lower than the national average.
AAA Northeast’s September 19 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 4 cents lower than last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 24 cents lower than a month ago and 48 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.