PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are trending downward in Rhode Island, with the average cost per gallon now one cent cheaper than it was a week ago.
According to a Monday survey through AAA Northeast, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular, unleaded gasoline was $2.13 per gallon. Over the past month, the average price has also dropped by one cent per gallon, officials said.
“In the last four weeks, motorists have seen prices slowly decrease, despite gasoline demand last week reaching the highest level since mid-March, according to the latest Energy Information Administration weekly report,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Gas prices are stalling, if not decreasing, at the vast majority of pumps around the country. We may have seen gasoline prices peak for 2020, barring any major hurricanes.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 4 cents lower than the national average. It remains 51 cents cheaper than during the same period in 2019.
AAA Northeast’s August 17 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be the same as last week, averaging $2.17 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 3 cents lower than a month ago, and 45 cents cheaper than this day last year.
— Jason Vallee
