PROVIDENCE — A survey of gas prices on Monday found slightly cheaper prices for motorists, with the average cost in Rhode Island dropping by a penny per gallon this week.
A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.39 per gallon. The price marks a 1 cent drop from last week and a 3 cent decline over the past month.
“Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days and less robust demand,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. "And this trend was assisted by the recent steep drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant. But the variant’s impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 6 cents higher than the national average of $3.33 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 8 cents lower than a month ago and $1.17 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
