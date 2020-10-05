PROVIDENCE — The price for a gallon of gasoline has dropped by a penny for the second time in three weeks, and costs could continue to decline in the coming weeks with fewer road trips anticipated this fall.
The average cost for regular, unleaded gasoline stood at $2.13 per gallon on Wednesday, down a penny from the previous weeks and two cents since mid-September. Today’s price is 4 cents higher than a month ago and 38 cents cheaper than Oct. 5, 2019.
“Demand is likely to see some declines in the weeks ahead as drivers traditionally take fewer road trips in the fall,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “That will mean gas prices are likely to push cheaper throughout the month.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price remains 5 cents below the national average of $2.18 a gallon.
— Jason Vallee
