PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have continued to decline in light of trade wars and a reduction in demand sparked by the COVID-19 crisis, dropping below $2 per gallon in Rhode Island.
A survey of prices Monday conducted through AAA Northeast found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $1.95 per gallon. Rhode Island’s price is 19 cents higher than the national average of $1.77.
“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap around the country since early in 2009.”
A year ago at this time, the average price in Rhode Island was 88 cents higher at $2.83 per gallon.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 94 cents, from a low of $1.29 to a high of $2.23.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.