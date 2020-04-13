PROVIDENCE — As Americans continue to work from home and practice social distancing, gasoline demand has dropped to levels not seen in over 50 years.
A survey of gas prices on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.03 per gallon in Rhode Island. The state's price is five cents lower than it was a week ago, but remains 17 cents higher than the national average of $1.86.
“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968. Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs.
On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus (OPEC+), led by Saudi Arabia, announced historic global crude productions cuts of nearly 10 million barrels per day in May and June.
“While the production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand,” Albert said.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 70 cents, from a low of $1.67 to a high of $2.37.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.