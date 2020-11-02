PROVIDENCE — Motorists are continuing to see a decline in prices as the pump as the average cost for gas dropped by another two cents over the past week.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island, conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday, found the average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline was $2.09 per gallon. The price is four cents lower than a month ago and remains three cents lower than the national average.
The price is also 41 cents cheaper than it was a year ago.
“The national gas price average at the start of November has not been this cheap since 2004. If crude oil continues to push cheaper, we could see the national average drop below $2 per gallon before the end of the year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
The AAA survey found the current national average to be four cents lower than last week, seven cents lower than a month ago, and 49 cents cheaper than one year ago.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.