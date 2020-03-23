PROVIDENCE — Gasoline costs in Rhode Island saw a considerable decline in the past week, with prices dropping by 11 cents per gallon.
According to a Monday survey conducted through AAA Northeast, a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is averaging $2.26 in the state. The average cost has even dipped below $2 per gallon in some parts of the state.
“Typically gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out and enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break. That is not the case this year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs. “With Americans urged to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, we are seeing leff traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.”
The state’s price is currently 14 cents higher than the national average of $2.12. A year ago, Rhode Island’s price was 27 cents higher at $2.53 per gallon.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey is 70 cents, from a low of $1.89 to a high of $2.59.
— Jason Vallee
