PROVIDENCE — Concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and international disagreements regarding crude oil production have caused a dip in gas prices that could continue into spring, officials said.
Prices in Rhode Island were down two cents on Monday, according to AAA Northeast, with prices averaging $2.41 per gallon for regular, unleaded gasoline. The price is currently three cents higher than the national average.
“Today’s plunge in crude oil prices is in response to a lack of agreement between OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries on cutting production,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs. “The trend of lower pump prices is likely to continue through the end of the winter driving season if crude remains cheap, especially amid concerns about the coronavirus.”
A year ago at this time, the average price in Rhode Island was 1 cent lower at $2.40 per gallon.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 30 cents, from a low of $2.29 to a high of $2.59.
— Jason Vallee
