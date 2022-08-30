PROVIDENCE — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island has dipped below $4 per gallon for the first time since February, but costs still remain higher than in the rest of the U.S. due to an unusually low level of fuel inventory.
A survey through AAA Northeast on Monday determined prices for self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline to be averaging $3.95 per gallon, down 13 cents over the past week. The price is now 48 cents lower than a month ago and 89 cents higher than on Aug. 29, 2021.
But Rhode Island’s average gas price is also still 10 cents higher than the national average.
“Gas prices remain relatively high here in the northeast, where inventories are lower than in other parts of the country,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Prices continue to fall steadily, however, and that’s good news for motorists planning their last summer driving trip over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.”
Monday’s national average of $3.85 is 40 cents lower than a month ago and 71 cents higher than a year ago.
— Jason Vallee
