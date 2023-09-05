PROVIDENCE — A rise in demand last week and announcement that Saudi Arabia’s production cuts implemented in June will be extended through the rest of the year were not enough to sway gas prices, which fell 2 cents per gallon over the past week.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island on Tuesday found Rhode Island’s average gas price averaging $3.73 per gallon, the same as a month ago and 8 cents lower than on Sept. 5, 2022. Rhode Island’s average gas price is 8 cents lower than the national average.
Although gas prices have been ticking down slightly in recent weeks, oil prices have surged in response to Saudi Arabia’s announcement. Crude oil prices are at the highest level since last November and could have an impact on pump prices in the coming weeks.
“Motorists hoping for gas prices to drop substantially in September might be disappointed as the end of the summer driving season is capped with robust Labor Day travel and stronger gasoline demand,“ said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Higher oil prices, coupled with steady demand, could pause the traditional end-of-summer swoon for pump prices.”
AAA Northeast’s Sept. 5 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 1 cent lower than last week, averaging $3.81 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 2 cents lower than a month ago and 3 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
