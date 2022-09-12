PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have continued to fall and if trends continue, officials with AAA Northeast said it could bring prices back to or even below $3 per gallon.
A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.69 per gallon, down 12 cents over the past week. The average Rhode Island price is now 53 cents lower than a month ago and 62 cents higher than on Sep. 12, 2021.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is now 2 cents lower than the national average, which fell seven cents in the past week to reach $3.71, a level not seen since the beginning of March. The primary reason for this decline is the recent lower cost for oil.
“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon.”
Monday’s national average price is 26 cents lower than a month ago and 54 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
