PROVIDENCE — Gas prices across the state continue to rise, with the price for a gallon of gas jumping to $2.46 on Monday.
A survey conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found the cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline had risen three cents over the past week, with national prices moving above the levels seen prior to the pandemic.
“The pandemic discount is almost gone as prices locally are just a few pennies less than they were a year ago at this time,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Despite demand being down, production cuts are keeping oil prices from falling, leading to higher prices for consumers at the pump.”
The average price for a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is 13 cents higher one month ago, but remains two cents cheaper than it was on the same day last year.
The state remains four cents below the national average of $2.50 per gallon. The national average is 13 cents higher than one month ago and six cents higher than it was on Feb. 15, 2020.
— Jason Vallee
