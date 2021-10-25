PROVIDENCE — Motorists in Rhode Island are in for a scary Halloween at the gas pump, with prices rising by an average of 10 cents per gallon over the past week and 29 cents over the past month now.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.36 per gallon. The state's price, which has risen by a dime per gallon over the past week, has now been on the rise for 27 consecutive days.
“With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price remains 2 cents lower than the national average of $3.38 per gallon.
The recent rise in the pump price is due to higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks alongside elevated crude prices. Global oil production is still below pre-pandemic levels.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5.4 million barrels to 217.7 million last week. However, gasoline demand increased from 9.19 million barrels per day to 9.63 million.
Since the cost of oil accounts for more than half of the pump price, consumers will be paying more as long as crude prices remain high, AAA said.
— Jason Vallee
