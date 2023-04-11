PROVIDENCE — The average cost of gas has risen by 7 cents per gallon over the past week in Rhode Island as prices continue to climb in the wake of an OPEC announcement that it will cut production by over a million barrels of oil per day.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.34 per gallon. The price marks a 5 cent rise over the past month, although local prices still remain 26 cents below the national average.
Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, said that OPEC's announcement that it will cut production by over a million barrels per day took the oil market by surprise. In response, crude immediately surged well above $80 a barrel, although it has since struggled to stay above that mark.
“The oil market has had some time to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason. This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now, but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon."
AAA Northeast’s survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 10 cents higher than last week at $3.60 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 13 cents higher than a month ago and is 51 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
