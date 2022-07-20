PROVIDENCE — A drop in demand for gasoline, fueled in large part by higher than anticipated energy costs at this time of year, has led to a drop in demand that helped reduce costs by 11 cents per gallon over the past week.
According to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday, Rhode Island gas prices were averaging $4.60 per gallon, an 11 cent drop over the past week and 38 cent decline when compared to a month ago.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is now 8 cents higher than the national average.
“Global economic news is pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”
The steady decline is due to lower domestic demand for gasoline at the pump and a much lower global price for oil. The cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago.
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 15 cents lower than last week, averaging $4.52 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 46 cents lower than a month ago and $1.36 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
