WESTERLY — Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau is proposing a $59,395,283 budget for 2021-22, a 2.32% increase from current spending.
The budget, which Garceau presented to the School Committee on Wednesday, would require a $1.6 million, or 3.32%, increase in the local appropriation, which is $48,459,463 in the current budget. The same local appropriation also supported the 2019-20 budget. The current budget of $58,046,629 is a 1.4% decrease from the previous year.
The local appropriation request in the proposed budget reflects an anticipated decrease in state funding for schools, said Garceau and Cindy Kirchhoff, the school department's director of finance and operations.
Garceau's budget presentation follows three School Committee budget sessions during which school principals and other administrators discussed their respective financial needs.
The new budget calls for the addition of 5.5 full-time-equivalent positions and the reduction of 3.9 full-time-equivalent positions. The proposed new positions include an assistant pupil personnel director. The position, which acts as an assistant director of special education, was added during the current school year but is appearing in a budget for the first time in the new document.
Other new positions are a building and maintenance director, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, a part-time payroll clerk, 1.4 special education teachers, and a .80-equivalent talent acquisition and compliance specialist. A talent acquisition specialist who was hired using COVID-19 relief grant funds has had great success in helping recruit substitute teachers and other candidates, Garceau said.
By hiring an HVAC technician, the district should save money rather than hiring contractors each time a system needs repair, Garceau said. A savings was realized in the current budget by hiring a staff plumber, he said.
Overall, since 2019, the district has had a net decrease of 50.4 positions throughout the district.
The proposed budget, like all education budgets, is driven largely by employee salaries and benefits. A total of $47.5 million of the proposed budget is for salaries and benefits for the district's 497.9 full-time-equivalent employees, an increase of $813,000 from the current budget.
The proposed budget includes $1.48 million in maintenance projects that would count toward the state-imposed requirement that school districts spend 2.5% of their operating budgets on maintenance. The district would need to add an additional $919,145 in projects to meet the target. Garceau said a proposed $2 million bond for a roof replacement project at Dunn's Corners Elementary School would bring the district over the target set by the law. The Town Council recently discussed asking voters to consider the bond as part of a referendum following the statewide one scheduled for March. The district will be required to spend 3% of its operating budget on maintenance in fiscal year 2023.
The School Committee is expected to review Garceau's budget during the coming weeks. It must be submitted to Town Manager J. Mark Rooney no later than March 3 and will later be subject to review by the Town Council and the Board of Finance.
