WESTERLY — A team of assistant principals, guidance counselors and the school nurse reported improvements in the atmosphere at Westerly Middle School during a recent meeting, according to Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau.
Speaking during a School Committee meeting last Wednesday, Garceau said he has spent time at the school on most days during the past month. The social atmosphere at the school has been a focal point since January when officials said they were informed of a fight between students having been posted on a social media site. Several parents also posted comments online at that time saying their children had been bullied at the school.
School officials also became aware of racially charged posts and provocations around that time which referred to both Westerly schools and local students that were posted on YikYak, a social media site that allows anonymous posts within a localized area.
Since the problems first came to light, administrators have looked for ways to improve the atmosphere in the school.
"The team continues to address these concerns and behavior and provide support to students in need," Garceau said, adding that the team recently reported, "significant improvement in the school climate" in a recent team meeting.
Despite the progress, Garceau said ongoing efforts are intended to set expectations for students and school staff members. School staff are also working with the Westerly Police Department and the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, a private organization dedicated to addressing racism through education and by empowering individuals and institutions to initiate change.
"There continue to be concerns with dynamics that seem to pit students against each other," Garceau said.
According to Garceau, school officials are exploring the possibility of creating a new liaison position to improve relationships and communication between the school and particular neighborhoods in the town.
"We can't have neighborhoods pitted against each other and we need to bring parents in to help," Garceau said.
Administrators believe the problems at the middle school have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking into whether federal funds made available to assist with the effects of the pandemic could be used to pay for the liaison position, Garceau said.
The middle school uses the Second Step curriculum, which focuses on social and emotional growth. The school is also in its fourth year of a school climate transformation grant. The competitive grant was awarded to nine districts in the state and is intended to provide resources to address the social, emotional, and behavioral needs of students, with an emphasis on helping students to feel welcome and part of the school.
