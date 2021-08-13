WESTERLY — Opening night for "Faces of Westerly: a Gallery Show and Storytelling Event Featuring the Work of Joshua Behan," originally slated to open Saturday in the United Theatre's new gallery, has been postponed until next month, according to Tony Nunes, the theater's artistic director.
The event, which was to include a photography exhibit of portraits take by local photographer Josh Behan, was billed as "a storytelling and music event featuring diverse and compelling stories and musical performances from Westerly residents along with photographs from Behan’s portrait series."
Nunes said the theater had not received all the framed art work as of Thursday afternoon so officials made the decision to postpone the show until Sept. 3.
Friday night's concert with Jazz at Lincoln Center's Bruce Harris and vocalist Samara Joy is still being held as planned.
For further information, visit unitedtheatre.org/
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.