WESTERLY — The Planning Board will wait for a report on the types of flowers and wildlife that can be found in the area and whether they will be affected by a proposed solar array on Frontage Road before voting on a preliminary plan for the project.
On Tuesday the board voted unanimously to continue consideration of the plans submitted by Centrica Business Solutions for a 999.6-kilowatt, 1.44-acre ground-mounted solar energy system at 20 Frontage Road. The property is owned by Salvatore Scavello.
Board member Joseph M. Montesano noted that the town's solar energy ordinance requires developers to submit reports on environmental features including wildlife and flora. William Nardone, the lawyer representing the applicant, questioned whether the ordinance applied since the project received master plan approval in 2019 before the solar ordinance was adopted, but Town Planner Nancy Letendre said the approval included a condition that the applicant provide additional information about proposed landscaping and the project's impact on endangered species, critical habitat, and other environmental attributes. Town officials said part of the property had been designated a natural heritage area by the state Department of Environmental Management. The designation is given to areas where endangered species and critical habitat are located.
DEM personnel performed a site walk of the property and observed a pre-existing violation on the property, according to Molly Titus, project engineer with DiPrete Engineering of Newport. Correcting the violation led to a delay in the submission of the current plans. Titus also provided the board with an e-mail from a DEM staff member saying the department had not identified any species of concern on the property but was aware of some on an adjoining property owned by the Westerly Land Trust.
Letendre said she preferred that the applicants conduct a study of the property despite the email from the DEM.
"We feel that because of the sensitive nature of this area we should at the very least get information as to what is there and not rely on DEM's say-so that they are going to take care of it. That would be inconsistent with our Comprehensive Plan, which says to preserve those resources," Letendre said.
Principal Town Planner Alyse Oziolor said the board could consider requiring the applicant to grant a conservation easement to sensitive natural resources on the property.
Significant changes to the plans were made since the master plan approval that will reduce the amount of clearing and tree removal, Titus said. Additionally, she said a 50-foot no-cut buffer was added as a means to block the project from neighboring houses. A fence and new plantings will also be used, Titus said.
In addition to solar panel arrays, which will have a minimum ground clearance of 3 feet and height of 3-12 feet from grade, the project will include the use of inverters, transformers, switch-gears, electrical equipment, and six new utility poles to interconnect with the National Grid circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.