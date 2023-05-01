WESTERLY — Noah Beland arrived to school extra early Monday morning.
Wearing a crisp, blue and white checked, button-down, long-sleeve shirt with a dark blue tie, Beland looked sharp, professional, and well-prepared to seize the day.
A good thing since the eight-year-old Dunn's Corners School second-grader had a big day ahead of him. He was serving, at long last, as Principal of the Day at the school, and there were a number of things to tend to before greeting students at the busses — like find a substitute music teacher for starters. Plus he had a big secret to keep.
As he sat behind his desk — placed in a corner of Principal Steven Morrone's office — Beland explained that he'd been waiting for the big day to arrive ever since he picked the lucky ticket at the school's annual "Pasta Supper and Basket Raffle Fundraiser."
"It's the only thing I wanted," said a beaming Beland, the son of Nicole Beland, an executive assistant at the Westerly Public School's Career and Technical Program, and Josh Beland, the assistant superintendent at the Misquamicut Club, and the younger brother of 12-year-old Jaxson Beland.
His mother bought a whole sheet of raffle tickets at the fundraiser, Noah said, recalling the event and how he carefully listened as the winning numbers were read aloud. He was more than excited when his number was announced, he said.
"Noah was the lucky winner," said Morrone with a smile, noting that it was a fitting day for Beland to assume the duties of principal. In addition to May 1 being "National Principal's Day," said Morrone, it was also "Spirit Day" at the school. Sprit Days are held on the first school day of every month and always have a special theme. The theme of the May first Spirit Day, Morrone said, was "Career Day" and students were encouraged to wear clothes reflecting their career choices.
Then, with some coaching from Principal Morrone, Beland picked up his walky-talky and connected with the main office.
"Who do we have for music?" he asked Miss Gina, the building aid on the other end of the call. After a substitute was located, Morrone and Beland went over the plans for the rest of the day.
There would be a meeting with Superintendent Mark Garceau, a math walk through and a safety meeting with the chief of police.
The two then headed outside to greet students as the children filed off the busses, many dressed up for career day. There was a student wearing a Red Sox uniform, another a Bruins jersey, a girl wearing surgeon's scrubs and a boy dressed as a "Dino Expert."
Finished with the greeting duties, Morrone and Beland went back into the main office for morning announcements.
"Good morning Dunn's Corners students," Beland annunciated clearly as he spoke into the intercom phone. "My name is Noah Beland and today is May first, the one hundred and forty-seventh day of the school year."
After announcing the names of the "Token Winners," and asking students to "please bring parent notes to the office as as soon as possible," Noah announced the lunch menu, then, to the surprise of Morrone, invited students to gather in the gym for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Once in the gym, and after leading the students in the pledge, Principal for the Day Beland said it was now time to sing "Happy Birthday to Mr. Morrone."
Noah had kept his secret.
After presenting Morrone with a bunch of birthday balloons, Noah said "Have a great day everyone," and amidst chatter of bonus recesses and raises for teachers, happily headed back into his office.
Reached in her office later that morning, Noah's mom, Nicole, was tickled to learn that her son was able to help pull off Morrone's birthday surprise.
"I am sure he was in his element," she said. "He is very outgoing and very friendly and he knows everyone."
"We call him the Mayor of Dunn's Corner School," she added with a laugh. "He loves his school and he's just a great kid."
