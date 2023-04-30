Enoch W. Vars was a name that was well known in the village of Niantic in Westerly in the latter half of the 19th century. He was a pharmacist that served his community, providing not only medicine, but hardware, groceries, jewelry and stationery, and he was also its postmaster — a position members of his family held for 45 years.
And, oh yeah, he was an agent for the American Insurance Company of Newark.
Niantic may not be a familiar name to all — the village in Westerly is now known as Bradford, but it has had two other names over the years.
The first name of the village was Shattuck’s Weir in the 1700s, named after a Native American named Shattuck who had a fish trap at the falls where he created a weir and caught shad. And it was called Dorrville for a short time as a tribute to suffrage leader Gov. Thomas Dorr.
That last name did not sit well with residents. Enoch’s father, Charles, started a petition to call it Niantic after the Niantic Woolen Manufacturing Co., which operated from 1866 to 1868. That name stuck for a while until the name was changed to Bradford in 1911, the same year that Vars died at age 59. The name was changed to honor the English firm Bradford Dyers Association Ltd., which revitalized the mill and the area.
All in all, the village has had strong ties to the many mill owners that depended on the river for power.
But let’s get back to Ethan Wilcox Vars who was born on May 5, 1851, the son of Charles Vars and Hannah L. Wilcox. Enoch was the seventh generation of John Vars, one of the early French emigrants to this country who made a name for themselves in Westerly.
Enoch’s home was located somewhere in the area of the current Westerly Municipal Land Trust property in Bradford. A Vars family photo showing seven people standing in front of a saltbox-style home notes the picture was taken in 1887 and that the house was torn down in 1892. The land around the home is relatively flat. None of the people in the photo are identified.
The home was probably not too far from the Vars Cemetery located on a side hill. The cemetery is on a slope gently rising to the east. A granite obelisk can be found there marked “Erected by Nelson B. Vars in 1886 in memory of the Vars family in America. Landed at Newport from France in 1680.”
Enoch married Minnie E. Palmer and the couple had two children. Arthur E. Vars was born on May 24, 1877 and died in 1904. Arthur was a graduate of the New York College of Pharmacy. His second child with Minnie was Effie H. Vars, born April 17, 1879, and died in 1971. Effie was a school teacher.
After the death of Minnie in 1887, Enoch remarried. He wed Ruth A. Crandall on Oct. 15, 1889, and they had three children, Mary C. Vars, 1891-1962, and twins Clarence A. and Raymond C. born on July 29, 1894. Clarence died in 1977 and Raymond passed away in 1955.
There are at least 12 different styles of bottles with the name Enoch W. Vars embossed on it. They all identify him as a pharmacist and all are marked “Niantic, R.I.” None of his bottles that have come to light are marked with the name of a medicine, which is unusual.
One curiosity is that a Vars label has come to light that locates the shop in Bradford, R.I. It must have been printed just before his death.
His bottles that have labels showed a lot of them were used for non-medicinal purposes. Labels indicate he sold Ess. Peppermint, Extract of Vanilla, Extract of Peppermint, Essence of Wintergreen, Extract of Lemon, Extract of Peach, Extract of Celery, Jamaica Ginger and Sweet Oil. Sweet oil is another name for olive oil and has been used medically to treat ear infections and ear pain.
Also rounding out his inventory was Camphorated Oil; Genuine Bay Rum; Con. Liquid Ammonia; Sweet Spirit of Nitre; Seidlitz Powders; Aro. Spts. Ammonia; Aqua Ammonia; Aromatic Spirit Ammonia; Syrup Buckthorn; Paregoric; Castor Oil; Tinct. Arnica; Comp. Tinct. Rhubarb; Ess. Anise; Extract Celery; Ess. Cinnamon; Vanilla Compound; Paregoric; Sol. Carbolic Acid; Medicated Alcohol; Tinct. Rhubarb Comp.; Seidlitz Powders; Spts. Chloroform and Lavender Comp.
Trade cards from Enoch advertise that he had his own line of medicine sold under his name including: Excelsior Hair Tonic, Magnetic Toothache Cordial; Pile Ointment, Tooth Powder; Porous Plasters and Bouquet Cologne. But the name of these cures were not embossed on any of his bottles.
Items he sold made by others included: Rubifoam for the Teeth; AMC Perfect Cereals; Hoyt’s German Cologne; and McLane’s Liver Pills, just to name a few.
It should be noted that Enoch was not the only Vars who had a store in Niantic. His uncle Alfred G. Vars, born on March 30, 1825, had a dry goods establishment. He lived on the Vars homestead and according to his own trade card sold dry goods, notions, boots, shoes, groceries and provisions, flour and feed, hardware, crockery and glassware, confectionary, cigars and tobacco. He also sold Austen’s Forest Flower Cologne.
So, there was family history in running a business.
Enoch not only sold to customers, but other retailers in the area.
A series of billheads shows that Enoch sold goods to E. A Kenyon & Co., a grocery store in Carolina, R.I.
A billhead from Aug. 10, 1885, shows Kenyon bought half-dozen lots each of toothache cordial, hair tonic, extracts, sweet oil, glycerin and ointment for $13.09.
On March 1, 1886, Kenyon purchased hair tonic, toothache cordial, pile ointment and sweet oil totaling $3.92.
On Aug. 10, 1886, Kenyon purchased half-dozen lots each of hair tonic, toothache cordial, and pile ointment, one dozen lots of extract of lemon, extract of vanilla, sweet oil, kerosene, castor oil, and Jamaica ginger and a box of ointment and cordial, for a total bill of $12.63.
After reviewing the billheads it is interesting to note the maladies suffered by those in the fair village of Carolina were the same being faced by the residents of Niantic.
Enoch attended Westerly Public Schools, the Hopkinton Academy on Church Street, Ashaway, and later the Academy on “Cookey Hill” in Westerly. While he was a young man Enoch began the study of pharmacy under Dr. William Hyde of Stonington.
In 1869 Enoch began business at his father’s store in Niantic as an assistant and then soon became partner. During the year he started he took charge of the drug business and became a manufacturing chemist. He coined the phrase, “As good as the best, better than the rest.”
In 1888 with business booming, he built a bigger store.
He was a charter member of the State Pharmaceutical Association of Rhode Island. And he was one of the signers of the application for a charter when the Rhode Island College of Pharmacy and Sciences was chartered by the state General Assembly. He was one of the owners of the New England Druggist, a leading trade journal in New England.
Enoch was a member of the Franklin Lodge, A.F. & A.M.; Franklin Chapter; Providence Council No. 1, and Narragansett Commandery, K.T.
He was a member of the Seventh Day Baptist Church at Niantic, of which he served as clerk. He and his family are buried in the First Hopkinton Cemetery off Chase Hill Road in Ashaway, while his ancestors rest on that hill outside Bradford facing west.
David Smith, a former Sun reporter and editor, is a former president of the Westerly Historical Society. You can contact him at smith0983@verizon.net.
