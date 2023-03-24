WESTERLY — When he landed a job busing tables at Vetrano’s 18 years ago, a young Marco Rizzo didn’t know much of anything about restaurants.
Rizzo did, however, have a thirst for learning the trade and a solid work ethic, both qualities that propelled him to his current position as a new managing partner at Vittoria’s, the New York style pizzeria in Dunn’s Corners.
While still in high school, the Westerly native quickly started to learn the ins and outs of how a restaurant operates. The busboy position gave way to work behind the counter and a managerial position that also took him into the kitchen at Vetrano’s.
“I kind of just poked my head in there and tried to learn it myself,” he said. “I’m better at hands-on learning.”
Making pizza is one of the most hands-on jobs around, and Rizzo got a prime education at Vetrano’s.
“I kind of worked my way through the kitchen with the guys there, learning how to make pizza, stretch the dough,” he said.
To hear Rizzo, 33, talk today about the variety of pizza he and the staff at Vittoria’s serve, one might think he was born with the skill, like it was an inherited trait.
“Growing up it definitely wasn’t,” he admits. “But working in the restaurant business and appreciating it, getting the feel and the love of making pizza, it definitely grew on me. I love it now.”
A personal favorite of his regular visitors is the Grandma Pie — “Fresh mozz, plum tomato, oregano and olive oil, and I’ll leave it in the pan about 24 hours, get that nice, flaky crust to it,” he said.
Another is the Grandma Gorgonzola, a combo of fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, Gorgonzola cheese, balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil.
Rizzo has impressed TyMark, the restaurant partnership of brothers Mark and Michael Lacz and Tyler Carlson that owns Casa Della Luce, Vetrano's, Vittoria's, The Breachway Grill and The Fisherman at Groton Long Point. TyMark bought Vetrano’s and Vittoria’s seven years ago and the partners knew they had a gem in Rizzo.
“Our initial thought was, wow, we’ve got such a great and talented young man and he’s got a lot of potential,” Mark said.
Rizzo and Mike Lacz worked out of Vittoria’s, taking it from “a pizzeria in town that not many had heard of,” as Mark said, and transforming it into a thriving and flourishing business.
A promotion to managing partner at Vittoria’s was both a natural progression for Rizzo and a good business move for the TyMark team.
Rizzo is quick to give credit to others he works with.
“It’s not only myself and Mike, it’s the whole staff too,” he said.
He works with a core crew of about five people that is supplemented with additional staff in the summer. Rizzo and cook Luis Lopez are two of the mainstays at Vittoria’s since its 2011 opening.
He’s experienced some hard times at Vittoria’s as well. When COVID-19 first appeared three years ago, it was a fearful and uncertain time for restaurateurs.
“At first it was pretty scary, thinking we were going to have to close,” he said. “But we adjusted.”
The staff took out the dining room and switched to strictly curbside take-out.
“It was a challenge, but we managed,” Rizzo said.
While balancing the daily challenges of running a restaurant, Rizzo also is looking forward to another positive life-changing event — his wedding. He’s engaged to Rachel Silva, and the couple have set a Sept. 8 wedding date.
Setting his sights on the horizon, Rizzo said he wants to stay with the TyMark group and especially make sure Vittoria’s provides a dining experience that makes people smile.
“Marco’s a little bit humble,” Mark Lacz said. “He’s a great personality, his food is very consistent and you can tell the love he puts into it.”
That love of the food has earned the restaurant a loyal following of patrons who keep returning for the items on Rizzo’s menu, like the Grandma Pie.
“They come in pretty much on a daily basis,” Rizzo said. “We even have some from Vetrano’s that still come. Westerly is a great town and great community. We appreciate everyone.”
Rizzo calls his staff and the TyMark group his family.
“I consider them like my brothers,” he said.
Vittoria’s, at 224 Post Road, is open 11-8 Sunday through Thursday and 11-9 Friday and Saturday.
