WESTERLY — Plans for a 24-hour, self-serve laundromat on Friendship Street are moving forward.
The Zoning Board of Review voted unanimously during a meeting on Thursday to approve issuance of a special-use permit to Mario T. Luzzi, whose Luzzi Realty LLC. owns the property at 61 Friendship St., where the laundromat, if it gains the other required approvals, would replace an ice cream shop that currently operates in the same building as Mario's Northend Pizzaria. A few board members and a property owner who lives across the street from the proposed laundromat said they were concerned with plans for the facility to be open 24 hours.
"I'm a little worried about the 24 hours," said Dawn Robinson, an alternate member of the board.
Robinson added that she was supportive of Luzzi's overall plans and said the location would likely work well, since many residents in the neighborhood do not have vehicles. Luzzi noted that there had previously been a laundromat in the neighborhood.
Larry Cioppa, the board's vice chairman, said he agreed with Robinson and said the nearby Cumberland Farms sometimes draws a difficult customer base.
"The store is known for having the wrong people late at night," Cioppa said.
Andriy Papka, who lives across the street from 61 Friendship St., said he had similar concerns to the ones raised by Robinson and Cioppa. He also said the value of homes in the area might be adversely effected.
The board's lawyer, Scott Levesque, said Luzzi would have to successfully complete a review by the Licensing Board if he received the special-use permit and noted that licensing officials check with several town officials, including the chief of police, before approving issuance of a license. Board members encouraged Papka to speak with the Licensing Board and the police chief.
The facility would have about 12 stacking washers and driers, laundry carts, folding tables, and Luzzi said he planned to install security cameras that would provide live coverage of the facility. Douglas Brockway, a member of the board, said Luzzi had proven himself to be a good businessman in the town.
In other business, the board unanimously granted a 3-foot-height variance sought by Marco A. Scola for a house he plans to build on a 2.5-acre lot at 14 Yosemite Valley Road.
Board members initially expressed skepticism for the variance, which will allow the uppermost point of the house to be 38 feet, but eventually agreed with a lawyer and architect who said the height variance was needed because of the unusual characteristics of the property, which lies in a topographical depression. Even at 38 feet, the roof line will be lower than the grade of the adjacent property, said William Malmstedt, of Connecticut-based Vanderhorn Architects.
"The only spot to build this house is in a sunken hole. It was the best solution we could do with what frankly is a next to impossible lot," Malmstedt said.
Kelly M. Fracassa, Scola's lawyer, provided the board with copies of tax assessor information to delineate the size of other nearby residences as well as deeds to illustrate how the odd shaped property was configured.
