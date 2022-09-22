WESTERLY — The Friends of the Westerly Animal Shelter will hold an all-day fundraiser, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” at the Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to midnight. The event will feature live music from Phil D'Orio's Beale St. East Band, Pete Weremay, Slim Jim and the Twins, Strange Ways and Granite City Rock Band, and raffles and local artisans.
Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, email asmith465@gmail.com or sgulluscio@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.