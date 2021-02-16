WESTERLY — The Friends of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will present a virtual book talk on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. The conversation will be with Christina Lane, author of “Phantom Lady: Hollywood Producer Joan Harrison, the Forgotten Woman Behind Hitchcock!” Mary Weiss of the Friends of the Library will moderate the talk.
Joan Harrison,the subject of Lane’s biography, was a twenty-six-year-old former salesgirl in 1933 with a dream of escaping both her stodgy London suburb and the dreadful prospect of settling down with one of the local lads. A few years later, she was one of Alfred Hitchcock’s closest collaborators, critically shaping his brand as the “Master of Suspense.”
Registration by Wednesday, Feb.17, is required for the event. To register, visit westerlylibrary.org. A Zoom link will be sent the morning of the program. The Friends of the Library have partnered with the Savoy Bookshop for the event. Signed copies of the book are available for purchase on the library’s website, or by mentioning Westerly Library in-store, at 10 Canal St.
