PROVIDENCE — The Department of Environmental Management, along with the R.I. Tree Council, R.I. Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, will provide 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this fall through the Energy-Saving Trees program. Registration opens Friday, Aug. 26. Now in its 13th season, the program helps Rhode Islanders save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property.
Planting the right tree in the right place is the key to maximizing the energy-saving benefits trees provide. When planted properly, a single tree can save homeowners money on energy costs by shading their home in the summer and blocking cold winds in the winter. Additional benefits include improved air quality and reducing stormwater runoff.
Trees available include two small species, up to 30 feet tall, the Shantung maple and pawpaw; medium-sized trees, up to 50 feet, including the trident maple, katsura tree, and tupelo; and large species, taller than 50 feet, including the bald cypress, frontier elm, and red oak.
The trees will be about four to six feet tall each and are in three-gallon containers. These will fit in most cars for transportation. All program participants must be Rhode Island residents and pre-register online to reserve their free tree.
To reserve a free tree, visit arborday.org/RIDEM. Reserved trees can be picked up locally at the Richmond Elementary School, 190 Kingstown Road, Richmond, on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Other available locations/dates for pick up include Colt State Park in Bristol on Saturday, Sept. 17; Dexter Training School, 85 Parade St., Providence, on Saturday, Sept. 24; or R.I. Tree Council, 2953 Hartford Ave., Johnston, on Saturday, Oct. 1.
For more information, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
