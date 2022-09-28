WESTERLY — The Westerly branch of the Ocean Community YMCA is offering free American Red Cross Certified Lifeguard training. The course fee is usually $400. To receive the free training, a commitment must be made to work two to three shifts per week at the YMCA, with weekend and evening availability.
Lifeguards must be able to pass a 300-yard swim test and be physically able to make rescues in the water. The training is a three-part course, with trainees required to attend all three dates to become certified. The course dates will be Monday, Oct. 3; Friday, Oct. 7; and Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is required by Saturday, Oct. 1. To register, or for more information, contact Bartt Pinchuck at 401-596-2894 or bpinchuck@oceancommunityymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.