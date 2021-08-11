WESTERLY — The Westerly Education Center will host its annual job and education fair on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 23 Friendship St., Westerly. The free event seeks to connect individuals to jobs, or enroll in college courses or workforce training.
“For anyone who is ready to return to work or who is seeking a career change, this event provides the opportunity to connect with employers and make an instant match,” said Amy Grzybowski, executive director of Westerly Education Center. “For some, enrolling in college or taking a short-term, free workforce training program will provide the preparation needed for career success. We hope that we can help employers, now and in the near future, find the talent they need to keep the economy strong.”
More than 30 businesses have signed up to recruit, with additional spaces still available on a first-come, first-served basis. Employers should contact Faith Hanson at 401-584-4931 or faith.hanson@riopc.edu to book a table. Community College of Rhode Island admissions will be available to help students with enrollment. No registration is required for job seekers.
