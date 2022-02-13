The Rhode Island Renewable Energy Technical Assistance Program offers free evaluations to business and farm owners to analyze the potential for solar or other types of renewable-energy systems for their sites.
The program is funded by a USDA Rural Development grant. The program has partnered with EnSave to conduct the evaluations.
To apply for the program or for more information, contact Margaret Lee at 800-732-1399 or MargaretL@ensave.com.
— Sun staff
