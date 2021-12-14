WESTERLY — Westerly Education Center, 23 Friendship St., will offer free Cook 1 & 2 instructional courses for adults looking to join the local culinary scene and work in area restaurants while they hone their skills.
The courses, which are being held in collaboration with Johnson & Wales University, Royce Associates and nine restaurants in two states, will provide skills and training as well as job placement starting in January.
The 12-week classroom and in-restaurant instruction will include culinary theory, cooking methods, knife-cutting, nutrition, product and equipment identification, and food safety. It is a pass-fail course. Participants will be qualified to take the national ServSafe Food Handlers and ServSafe Allergens exams.
The Rhode Island and Connecticut restaurants committed to the training, internship and employment of the participants are the Ocean House, Jealous Monk, Rio Salado, Taquerio, Dunn's Corner Market, Vetrano's, the Andrea, Casa Della Luce, and the Breachway Grill.
To register for the free training, call 401-584-4931 or email Faith.Hanson@riopc.edu.
— Sun staff
