From Bristol to Block Island and into Connecticut, there are Independence Day celebrations aplenty in the region. Here is a list of local parades, fireworks displays and other celebrations planned to honor the birth of our nation.
Parades
STONINGTON
Stonington's July Fourth Parade will kick off on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m., from Wadawanuck Square, 22 High St., Stonington. The parade meanders along the streets of the borough and is followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence on Wadawanuck Square.
GROTON
Groton's 4th of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and run along Route 1 from Poquonnock Plains Park to the Groton Shopping Plaza on Drozdyk Drive. For more information, call 860-536-5682.
BRISTOL
The annual Bristol Fourth of July Parade Picnic will take place Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Bristol. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will step off at the corner of Chestnut and Hope Streets and ends on High Street, between State and Bradford. For more information, visit the fourthofjulybristolri.com.
BLOCK ISLAND
On Tuesday, July 4, the parade will step off at 11 a.m. from The Oar, run along West Side Road, follow Ocean Avenue, Dodge Street, and Water Street and end at the roundabout at the statue of Rebecca in Old Harbor. The theme for 2023 is "Your Favorite American Hero." For more information call the Visitors Center at 401-466-2474 or visit blockisland4th.com.
CHEPACHET
The 97th annual Ancients and Horribles Parade will take place Tuesday, July 4, at 4 p.m. The parade of locally created floats and displays will wind down Main Street, Glocester. For more information, call 401-568-6206 or visit glocesterri.org.
Fireworks
BLOCK ISLAND
A fireworks display will take place at dusk on Friday, July 1. They will be launched from a barge off Crescent Beach and will be visible everywhere on the island.
WAKEFIELD
The Wakefield Independence Day celebration will take place on Tuesday, July 4, at Old Mountain Field, 875 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. There will be music, children's activities, food vendors and fireworks at dusk. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a concert by Take it to the Bridge. For more information, call 401-789-9301 or visit southkingstownri.com/CivicAlerts.
NORTH KINGSTOWN
The Town of North Kingstown will present a concert by the Lafayette Community Band at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks display on Monday, July 3, at dusk at the Lafayette Bandstand, 10 Beach St. Rain date is Wednesday, July 5.
GLOCESTER
The Town of Glocester will host an Independence Day Celebration with music and fireworks beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at Glocester Memorial Park behind the senior center, 1210 Putnum Pike. For more information, visit glocesterri.org.
Celebrations
MYSTIC SEAPORT MUSEUM
Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will feature reenactors from several Connecticut and British Regiments and demonstrations of sewing, cooking, and carpentry in the 18th century. A Grand Celebration Parade will be held at noon as the news of the signing of the Declaration of Independence reaches the seaport. For a full list of events or to purchase tickets, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
