WESTERLY — A series of forums to be hosted by the League of Women Voters South County is scheduled to begin Thursday with a night focused on candidates for Town Council.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the forum will not be open for public attendance. Candidates will participate virtually through a digital meetings application.
The forum, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., can be watched live at https://www.westerlyri.gov/CandidateForum. A link to the recorded forum will also be posted on the League of Women Voters South County Facebook page and on the League of Women Voters RI website at lwvri.org.
The eight candidates for the Town Council who confirmed they plan to participate are incumbent Sharon Ahern (Independent), Jarraid Michael Belanger (Independent), Karen Cioffi (Independent), incumbent Caswell Cooke Jr. (Independent), incumbent Suzanne Giorno (Democrat), Dylan J. Lapietra (Independent), incumbent Brian McCuin (Democrat), and Philip Overton (Republican).
A ninth candidate, incumbent Christopher Duhamel (Democrat) did not respond to several invitations, according to league officials. Kristen Sweeney, who declared her candidacy in June withdrew from the race and her name will not appear on the ballot.
The candidates are running for seven two-year term positions.
The forum will be moderated by Antonia Ayres-Brown, a news reporter for The Public’s Radio Newport bureau. The questions were submitted by the public and reviewed by league members who worked on them for clarity. Candidates will be given one minute to answer in one round and will be given yes or no questions in a different round.
A second forum sponsored by the league, scheduled for Oct. 8 at 6 p.m., will feature candidates for the School Committee, state House District 37 and state Senate District 38. The candidates for House Distrit 38, incumbent Brian Patrick Kennedy (Democrat) and Donald Kohlman II (Republican) both said they were not available for the forum, according to league officials.
The candidates for the School Committee are incumbent Diane Chiaradio Bowdy (Democrat), Rob Cillino (Democrat), incumbent Christine Cooke (Republican), Rebecca Fowler (Independent), Giuseppe Gencarelli (Democrat), incumbent Tim Killam (Independent), and Michael Ober (Democrat).
They are running for four full four-year terms and one unexpired two-year term. The candidates with the four highest vote totals will fill the full terms. The candidate with the fifth highest vote total will serve in the unexpired term.
The candidates for state House District 37 are incumbent Sam Azzinaro (Democrat) and Tim Laughlin Jr. (Independent). The candidates for state Senate District 38 are incumbent Republican Dennis Algiere and Julius B. Dunn (Independent).
The forum’s help fulfill one of the league’s primary goals — educating voters about candidates for political office in their area.
“I want to encourage the public to remember that at every level of government there are decisions made that effect everyday life,” said Nina Rossomando, president of League of Women Voters South Country. “I’m concerned that many people don’t understand how the local and state level of government effect their daily life.”
For example, Rossomando said, local and state officials make decisions involving affordable housing, maintenance of schools, roads and other public facilities and infrastructure, and education.
“There are a lot of big issues this town has to grapple with,” Rossomando said.
Voters, residents, and other citizens will have another chance to learn about the candidates when Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce host its long-running Meet the Candidates Night on Oct. 22.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
