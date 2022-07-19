WESTERLY — Multi-generational programs for children and senior citizens, affordable housing for young families, recreation opportunities, and mental health support all emerged as needs that could be addressed at the former Tower Street School during a public forum Tuesday morning.
The forum, conducted at the Westerly Yacht Club and hosted by the Royce Family Fund, was intended to facilitate a discussion of potential uses of the property. Use of the building solely as a school ceased following the end of the 2008-09 school year. In subsequent years the School Department housed a few school functions in the building, developed a community center approach, and also leased space to organizations that tended to focus on education and social services for children and adults.
In 2020 the School Committee, under budgetary pressure from the Town Council, voted to stop using the property for school district activities. Tenants were helped to find other accommodations and the property eventually became the responsibility of the Town Council, which took steps to sell the property, but reconsidered in the face of criticism from former tenants and those who used the former community center and the Royce Family's involvement. The family fund became involved after its leader, Charles "Chuck" Royce, spoke with Town Council President Sharon Ahern. Royce had previously visited the site when it was operating as a school community center. On Tuesday, Royce said, he was surprised the council had decided so quickly to sell the property.
"It made no sense to me that you would proceed with haste to sell it without going through a thorough analysis of the possibilities and try to figure out the best, optimal plan for this site for the town," Royce said.
The family fund entered into a lease-purchase agreement for the property with the town in December. As part of the agreement, the fund committed to having the property inspected to determine the condition of the building and to facilitate a communitywide dialogue on potential uses of the property.
Royce was a central force behind development of the Westerly Education Center, the renovations of the Ocean Community YMCA and the United Theatre, and the development of the Washington Trust ice rink. He also played a critical role in the refurbishment of Ocean House and the Weekapaug Inn and owns property throughout the town, including several parcels in the downtown area. The fund is working on the Tower Street project in partnership with the town, the YMCA, and the education center.
An audience of about 100 individuals representing social service agencies, the business community, town and state leaders, officers from the Westerly Police Department, and teachers and administrators from the Westerly Public Schools district attended the forum.
Linda Schreiber, a consultant working on the project, led those in attendance through brainstorming sessions on five themes: critical social issues facing the town; strengthening the community; supporting young families; strengthening children and teenagers; and supporting senior citizens. In the weeks prior to the forum Schreiber conducted interviews with community members to get a sense for the town's needs. Many of those interviewed spoke highly of the programming that was previously offered at the Tower Street School Community under the direction of the building's coordinator, Joan Serra, Schreiber said.
"I heard so much value of what had taken place in the Tower Street School formerly," Schreiber said.
Schreiber encouraged those who were previously involved with the community center to discuss the programs they offered.
"Maybe the positive things that happened there can happen in the next iteration," Schreiber said.
A need for housing, additional recreation programming, mental health services, support for children, families, and seniors; and child care all emerged as needs. Addressing opioid abuse and the needs of low- and medium-income individuals also rose the top of lists compiled as the audience worked in small groups. The needs of the town's immigrant and Native American residents were also pointed to as priorities.
The struggle for young families to find affordable housing in the town was also a hot-button issue. Young families also need help with life skills such as budgeting and nutrition, audience members said. Additionally, audience members said the town's senior citizens need help with health issues and learning about digital devices, and represent a pool of potential volunteers.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern noted the deteriorating condition of the Tower Street School building and called for an outlook that meshes "great expectations with feasibility." Experts hired by the Royce Family Fund to assess the conditions of the building have identified several needs, including mechanical systems that need replacement, obsolete plumbing fixtures and the presence of asbestos. The building also needs a new hot water heater, an electrical upgrade, new lighting and a new roof.
Rod Grozier, of Gro-Development, a consulting firm working on the project, said the forum was intended to "stimulate thinking about what is possible to serve more youth, more seniors, and more families." His firm worked on the renovation of the Ocean Community YMCA and conversion of the former Mystic Community Center building into use as the Y's Mystic branch. He also discussed projects his firm worked on previously that resulted in multi-generational programming in campus settings.
"We can make magic happen with the right resources and the right support ," Grozier said.
The Westerly Education Center has served about 5,500 individuals since it opened in 2017, according to its executive director, Amy Grzybowski. The center is in need of additional space to expand programming and is enthused by the prospect of working with other nonprofit organizations at the Tower Street facility, Grzybowski said.
State Sen. Dennis Algiere said he looked forward to working with the Royce Family Fund and town officials on the project.
"I want to thank Chuck Royce and his team for helping the town take this very important step in the process of identifying potential uses of the Tower Street School. Public input is a very important part of this," Algiere said.
