WESTERLY — Students who want to become skilled in electrical work, pipe-fitting, sheet metal and other trades were busy at work Thursday at the Westerly Education Center as state and local officials held a forum about the future of workforce development.
State Sen. Victoria Gu (D-38th District) organized the gathering, and it’s the latest of several town hall-style meetings the new senator from Westerly and Charlestown has held to get the pulse of her constituents. Gu also has organized public sessions exploring coastal access and affordable housing.
Thursday’s forum was partly a legislative briefing, with Gu and State Rep. Samuel Azzinaro (D-37th District) giving updates and answering some questions from the public about bills that either passed and became law or died in the latest General Assembly session.
The heart of the meeting, though, covered the efforts statewide to grow and improve the school-to-career pipeline that’s taken root, especially in the last decade.
Parents Gu has talked with say their children have shown a lot of interest in career and technical programs.
That interest comes at a time when, panelists said, there’s a severe shortage of such specialized workers.
“When we have a workforce shortage, it affects a lot of people,” Gu said. A shortage of nurses, for example, means patient care could be affected.
“When we have a shortage of carpenters and electricians, the cost of housing goes up. It’s harder to repair or build a house,” Gu said.
A wave of hiring in the trades has made Westerly a key player in developing skilled workers that can be matched with employers such as shipbuilder Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics.
Panelist Rachel Doyle, the Rhode Island Office of Post-secondary Education’s director of business, said educators in the past 10 years have “turned a corner,” coming to realize how important the specialty trades are.
“You pick up the phone now and you cannot get a plumber, electrician, carpenter,” she said. “We’re taking the steps now for kids even in elementary school, they’re starting to learn about these trades, which will alleviate that problem.”
Doyle, also the Westerly Education Center’s business manager, later led a group of attendees on a tour of the facility, which panelists acknowledge is figuratively bursting at the seams with students and courses.
“We’re at capacity, open 6 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday,” Doyle said. Electric Boat is the center’s anchor client. The center is operated through the state’s Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner, or OPC.
“We run everything from hands-on training for Electric Boat,” she said. “We do credit-bearing classes for CCRI and URI. Our heart and soul here is hands-on workforce training.”
Since opening in 2017, 33,000 students have attended classes at the Westerly campus, Doyle said. Of those, almost 12,000 were from Electric Boat.
“Our goal is really just to build the middle class back up in Rhode Island,” Doyle said. “We want the under-served and unemployed and underemployed population to have those skills.”
In giving a brief history of the center, Azzinaro acknowledged that Chariho High School had initially taken a lead in training students in cosmetology, carpentry and other vocations. Westerly High School has caught up, but in doing so has found there’s little room to offer more courses.
“I think we should be able to do everything down here, and to do it we need a little more space,” Azzinaro said. To alleviate the crunch, space has been made available at the former Immaculate Conception School and might also open up at the former Tower Street School, he said.
Gerry Auth, Chariho High School’s career and technical education director, said the state, to its credit, began setting standards and providing significant funding for such local school programs about a decade ago.
“I’m a product of the Westerly school system,” he said. “Going to Chariho was not even an option,” at the time, he said.
Now, a majority of students coming into high schools are getting some form of career and college training. He also tipped his hat to Westerly’s schools.
“I think Westerly Middle School is doing at excellent job,” Auth said. “Kevin Cronin started a focus at the middle school when he was there.”
Cronin is now an assistant principal at the high school and director of career and technical education.
At Chariho, Auth said, more than 75% of enrolled students are in a career and technical program. The school offers 22 such programs.
“They’re getting skilled training in the trades right now,” Auth said. “These kids now have the opportunity, ‘Do I go to a four-year school or continue in my trade?’”
Westerly High School Career Coordinator Shelby Worsham said the school has nine programs certified with the state Department of Education. A 10th — aviation — is scheduled to come online starting in the coming school year, she said.
“We have 50% of our population at the high school enrolled in career and technical courses,” she said, “as well as career classes for college. They are very robust programs, governed by the Department of Education and CTE board of trustees, who evaluate our programs and teacher certifications.
"They also look at our partnerships with industry. I think that’s something we could all build upon.”
She’s hoping to increase the partnerships in the coming years.
“A lot of our students are leaving with certifications, able to enter the workforce or go to a two-year or four-year college and be successful,” Worsham said.
The school also offers carpentry, criminal justice and culinary programs, among others.
“In our medical careers program we have an actual back end of an ambulance,” she said. “Students have real-life skills they are learning in all of their classrooms. They’re not just classrooms, they’re labs.”
Westerly School Committee member Leslie Dunn, a WHS graduate, said she benefited from going through the school’s culinary program.
“Because of that program I was able to visit Johnson and Wales early on,” she said. “I got to make a really easy decision that I did want to go to a four-year college, because I was exposed to it through the culinary program.”
That led to a hospitality profession and work in the health and wellness industry, she said.
“It’s a really unique perspective to see this all play out,” she said.
Attendees also heard from a high school student, Eric Fusaro. Fusaro is the Westerly High School student representative on the School Committee. He conducted a workforce survey of his peers to gauge interest in trade jobs and other professions.
“I think the biggest thing is making students aware that these programs are out there,” Fusaro said. “I think the school does a great job of that.”
Fusaro said he knows lots of students in CTE programs.
“Students are generally satisfied with the courses at WHS,” according to the survey, he said. “They love that these courses give them a head start, and also might help them find something they love to do.”
Students said they’d also like to see more courses centered on electrical and automotive work, and maybe even agriculture, he said.
For Cody Fino, CCRI’s executive director of workforce partnerships, it’s important for people to know that the college offers much more than associate’s degrees, and acts as a bridge between school and a career.
“How do we bring education and industry together to ensure that our employer partners have the skilled labor that they need,” he said. “We’ve trained over 4,000 in the past six years for Electric Boat.”
The school's workforce partnerships program develops custom curricula for industry and employers throughout the state.
“Our goal is to create short-term credentials and ultimately create family-sustaining jobs based on those credentials,” he said. They recruit from around the state and work with 150 employers, he added.
University of Rhode Island engineering professor Rick Vaccaro promoted majoring in engineering programs at the four-year school.
“Our job placement rate exceeds 90%,” he said. “Virtually everybody gets a job, especially in today’s climate.”
He also applauded CCRI’s two-year electrical engineering program.
“You can take your first two years at CCRI, and those credits will transfer to URI, and you will transfer in as a junior,” he said. “That program has been very successful.”
The Westerly Education Center is one of three such OPC facilities in the state. Another is based in Woonsocket and touts CVS its anchor client. In Providence, there’s the Rhode Island Nursing Education Center.
“I was very impressed when I first visited the center,” Gu said. “We’re very lucky to have a community college right in Westerly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.