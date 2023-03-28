WESTERLY — Anyone looking for a gauge of how serious the region’s dearth of affordable housing is only needs to listen to Russ Partridge, executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly.
“In 40 years, I’ve never seen what we’re seeing now,” Partridge said. “Ever.”
Partridge had been contemplating retirement until a couple of years ago.
“I don’t feel like I can retire in the middle of a fight,” he said. “For the population that we serve and that live in this community, we really are struggling to get people housed, keep them housed and address the lack of affordable housing.”
Partridge was one of several people who work in the housing trenches that spoke Monday at a forum arranged by state Sen. Victoria Gu and held at the Westerly Library.
It comes as Speaker of the Rhode Island House of Representatives K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Warwick) recently introduced a package of 14 bills designed to tackle the state’s housing woes.
Statistics from Housing Works R.I. showing the sudden spike in median home prices, not just in South County but statewide, tell the story.
For a living situation to be deemed affordable, the homeowner or renter shouldn’t be spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing, Gu noted. That’s the traditional benchmark used by government and lending institutions.
But blue-collar and even some higher middle-class wages are unable to keep up with a mortgage or rent payment that’s suddenly doubled.
“There’s a huge affordability gap,” Gu said.
People coming into the system now are first-time homeless, typically over age 65, Partridge said.
“These are people that did it all right,” he said. “We all made the right decisions, paid our rent, paid our bills, did our work. The pandemic changed all of that.”
WARM now runs over its capacity, he said.
“These folks at 65 years old live in a homeless shelter. This is the reality of what we’re seeing,” he said.
The center also sees two to three families per day who say they’re homeless or about to be homeless.
“I have a group of social workers who work really hard to house people,” he said. “But we really don’t know what we’re going to do.”
On Monday, Westerly Public Schools had 33 homeless students in the system, representing 20 homeless families, Mark Gordon, the homeless liaison for the schools, said. The liaison is a part-time position mandated by federal law and funded by a grant.
“None of them are unsheltered in a car or a tent — yet. That will happen,” he said. “Probably sooner rather than later because the motels they are in are about to excuse them so the motels can get ready for the warm season.”
A portion of those residents make an exodus to Burlingame State Park, where a two-week permit costs about $15 and is renewable, he said.
Most of the parents work, he added.
“It’s not that parents don’t want to work,” he said. “These are the people reaching through the window at Dunkin’ Donuts or welcoming you at Wal-Mart.”
Gordon, a district council president for St. Vincent de Paul in Rhode Island, said 60 to 80 percent of the organization’s expenses go toward helping people with housing issues.
He also noted an $80 million initiative announced last June by Gov. Dan McKee to create or preserve 800 affordable housing units statewide. A listing in a newspaper of where the projects were showed South County, with a population of about 130,000, had none.
“That’s a problem,” he said. It appears as if state and local officials either don’t care or can’t be bothered, Gordon said.
“It’s up to us to put the pressure on them and get the resources we need down here,” he said. “We need help here, and we need some of that funding.”
Matthew Netto, the associate state director of outreach and advocacy at AARP, talked about the different kinds of accessory dwelling units and their history. ADUs are often known by other names, such as mother-in-law apartments. They are smaller residences often within or connected to a larger main dwelling.
AARP came up with model ADU local ordinances as early as 2000 and in 2017 got a law passed permitting ADUs for family members over age 62 or with disabilities.
But now, younger family members are returning to home but unable to live in such units — it’s not permitted by law, he said.
“Now we’re in a housing crisis, young and old people alike are looking for somewhere to live,” he said.
Last year, AARP started work to expand the availability of ADUs. Up until then, the units were limited to the existing home’s footprint, often in basements or attics.
“Not great for people with mobility issues,” Netto said.
Now, separate ADU structures are allowed but can become expensive to build. The law change also prevents municipalities from imposing “unreasonable” fees or other requirements.
Work to clarify some vagueness in the new law is in the works, Netto said. House bill 6082 has been introduced, and Gu is expected to soon introduce a bill in the Senate.
A separate bill would regulate ADUs as short-term rentals by prohibiting them from being listed on hosting sites, and they can’t be rented for terms shorter than 30 days.
Gu said the need for affordable long-term rental units sparked her interest in ADUs. Netto said, however, that the so-called unpermitted ADUs pose a safety issue.
“You need to know where these places are,” he said. Gu is advocating for creation of a process to allow unregulated units to be brought up to code, perhaps within a year’s time.
Westerly Town Council Vice President Kevin Lowther II, delving into the local Comprehensive Plan, said the town has about 11,000 households and has met only about 5.1% of its state-mandated goal of 10% affordability.
“We’re short about 550 right now,” he said. “We need to make a plan for 550 additional low- (and) moderate-income housing units.”
Westerly currently allows developers to apply for a density bonus in exchange for building 20% low-moderate units. The town also allows developers to pay a $45,000 fee in lieu of building an affordable unit. A comprehensive permit allows for greater density in certain areas, provided the developer builds 25% low-moderate units.
“We’re putting together as a Town Council an ad-hoc committee that’s tasked to look at all the strategies in the Comprehensive Plan and each parcel of land and see which parts of this plan apply to it,” he said.
Council President Edward Morrone said Westerly has two pending housing developments totaling 80 units.
“So that’s 80 units, but we’re behind the eight ball at 550,” he said. He called for ADUs to be made available, affordable and safe.
“Affordable housing is an issue we have to grapple with, not because it’s easy, because it’s hard,” he said.
As to the legislation, Morrone said it is significant, and predicted a “cantankerous” session.
“You’re going to have opposing sides trying to come to the middle to solve the problem,” he said. “Our good group that represents us has to work as a team and they are. That’s important. We have a big fist in the House and the Senate that are supporting our efforts.”
The housing forum on Monday was encouraging, Partridge said, “because it is your neighbors. It is and will be people that you know. It’s happening everywhere.”
