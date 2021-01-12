WESTERLY — Colleagues and friends are recalling Joseph T. Turo, a former town manager and town solicitor, for his dedication to his family and the town he grew up in.
Turo, 81, died Monday night.
"I lost a good friend," said state Sen. Dennis Algiere.
On Tuesday, Algiere recalled trips he and his wife, Leigh, took to Italy with Turo and his wife, Jeanne. During Turo's term as town manager from 2003-09, after which he retired, Algiere said they often met early in Turo's office at Town Hall.
"Joe was a gentleman, I don't think he had a mean bone in his body. He cared about the community and he cared about his family. When he was manager, we worked together on many issues," Algiere said.
The Turos raised their four children, Joseph, David, John and Amy, in Westerly and were often seen on local golf courses and tennis courts. In recent years, Turo attended meetings on proposed bicycle paths in the town.
When Jeanne Turo became ill and was treated at the Westerly Health Center, Joseph Turo became a regular figure there.
"He was there every day," Westerly Town Council member Christopher Duhamel said. "He was a great person taking care of his wife."
Duhamel, a longtime member of the Town Council, said Turo enjoyed the support of every councilor he worked for. Councilors tried to convince Turo to stay past January 2009, just as they had encouraged him to apply for the position, but he insisted on retiring, saying he wanted to spend more time with his grandchildren.
Turo, Duhamel said, earned the respect of members of the council and residents through his prior service as town solicitor and distinguished himself as a leader while serving as town manager.
"He had a hands-on approach and was focused on a lot of neglected infrastructure that the department heads wanted to fix but previous councils had been against," Duhamel said.
Prior to becoming town manager, Turo practiced law in the law firm of Nardone, Liguori and Turo, and later with with Turo, Naccarato & Fracassa.
As town manager, Turo created the position of chief of staff and hired Sharon Ahern, now president of the Town Council, to fill it.
"He was a wonderful town manager and a really wonderful man," Ahern said.
As a close observer of town government for many years, Ahern said Turo "always knew the back-story of all situations and would tell them with a sense of humor."
The Turos raised their family on Sherwood Drive. Turo was graduated from LaSalle Academy in Providence prior to attending Providence College, where he received a degree in political science in 1961. He was graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 1994 and began to practice in Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.