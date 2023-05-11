WESTERLY — Tributes and remembrances came in abundance this week after news of the death of Glenn J. Miller, a former Westerly town manager described as a consummate professional and a true gentleman.
Miller, 76, died May 6 at Westerly Hospital.
Town records show Miller was Westerly’s longest-serving town manager, from 1978 to 1988. He was the town’s fourth manager since the position was created in 1969, Town Clerk Mary LeBlanc said.
Sal Murano was a member of the Westerly Town Council that hired Miller in 1978.
“He brought Westerly to the modern ages and he became a good friend,” Murano said.
Miller himself was keenly aware of the brief tenure of most town managers, and expressed it in a 2002 Sun story.
Miller was at the time a member of the town’s Charter Revision Commission. He advocated for having a system in place that would allow the town to broker a long-term contract with its manager, as well as a process for dismissing someone from the position. He argued both would provide much-needed stability in town government.
“We change managers like we change socks,” Miller reportedly quipped.
Murano’s view that Miller modernized the town can be seen as early as 1979. In October of that year, Miller announced the appointment of the first woman to the Westerly police force, Margaret Lord.
A Norwich native who graduated from University of Connecticut with a degree in public administration in 1969, Miller rooted for the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team. He publicly urged town and state representatives to act in 2010, when Cox cable removed Connecticut’s public TV channel from its lineup.
“This is certainly a bad decision especially for those on fixed incomes,” he wrote.
Former State Sen. Dennis Algiere, a Westerly native, knew Miller from the time when the latter was town manager and Algiere was a graduate student, working with him on several municipal-related matters. Algiere soon became a Town Council member not long after Miller left the manager’s role.
“I knew him not only as a friend but also as someone I could go to for advice, especially as it pertains to town administration,” Algiere said. “Glenn was smart, he knew this community very well, he really cared a lot about the community. Even when he retired as a manager, he lived here.”
Miller had a command of policy issues and public administration as well as knowledge of Westerly at a granular level, Algiere said.
“He was always a gentleman and we were very fortunate to have him at the helm for at least 10 years,” he said.
Miller often would chat with the state senator later on issues affecting cities and towns.
“Oftentimes I would contact him also,” Algiere said. “Dealing with municipal-related legislation.”
Jean Gagnier was a new town councilor when Miller reached out to him and met him for coffee.
“He made himself available if I had any process questions or things,” Gagnier said Thursday. “He and I ended up becoming friends and having several conversations.”
Gagnier interviewed Miller several times on his local radio program.
“He was a fabulous guest,” Gagnier said. “He was a very fair individual who wanted the best for the town. He was aware of the politics and warned me of the politics and he said, ‘You’ve got to deal with it to get stuff done.’”
Miller kept serving the town even when he had left official town service, Gagnier added.
A frequent traveler, Miller and his wife Claire went on a trip to Israel in November 2019 with about 15 others, including Richard and Jean Siciliano of Westerly.
“That was a wonderful trip. We went to Israel, to Jordan,” Richard Siciliano, vice-president of the Westerly Armory, said. “Glenn and Claire had just come back from Australia and New Zealand within the year. They traveled a lot.”
The couples went on three or four trips that Siciliano organized, he said.
“They’d been to Russia, and many, many places. They were really looking forward to that Israel trip,” he said.
Miller is survived by his wife, Claire, daughter, Tammy (Miller) Marques, and son-in-law Nelson Marques.
There will be a graveside service for Miller at noon on Saturday at River Bend Cemetery. A celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 E. Beach Road in Charlestown.
