WESTERLY — A former staff member at Westerly High School is facing sexual misconduct charges after he was indicted late Monday following accusations that he was involved in sexual interactions with a student on at least three occasions.
Sean P. Tormey, 39, was taken into custody by Westerly detectives on Tuesday morning after police were issued a warrant following the grand jury indictment. Tormey, of Wicklow Road, is facing three counts of third-degree sexual assault. He was scheduled to be arraigned in 4th Division District Court on Tuesday.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said the charges were the result of an extensive investigation into reports that Tormey, who was working as an in-school suspension and detention monitor at the time of the alleged incidents.
“Through investigation and interviews we were able to determine there were at least three interactions that did occur on school grounds," Gingerella said. "We submitted the evidence to the attorney general and he obtained the grand jury indictment.”
Tormey’s employment with the district was terminated on March 14 after officials received reports that he had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The district acted as soon as information was revealed, police and town officials said.
“Since that time, the district has continued to support law enforcement with their investigation. We have been very careful not to do or say anything that would put that process at risk,” Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said in a written statement Tuesday. “The safety of our students is paramount and we expect to see any and all who may put that at risk held accountable.”
Garceau said the district could not comment further and will allow “the legal process to play out the way that it does.”
According to a press release from the Westerly Police Department, the investigation determined Tormey engaged “in sexual contact” with a person between the ages of 14 and 18 under circumstances where the suspect had a position of authority over the juvenile victim.
Under a Rhode Island General Law § 11-37-6, which became effective on June 27, 2022, the “position of authority” is defined as any person “who is acting in the place of a parent and charged with any of a parent’s rights, duties, or responsibilities to a person under the age of eighteen (18) years, or a person who is charged with any duty or responsibility for the health, welfare, or supervision of a person under the age of eighteen (18) years, either independently or through another, no matter how brief, at the time of the act.”
The police said that in his role as a staff member, the interactions were considered in direct violation of the new law.
While there was video to corroborate the location of Tormey and the student, police confirmed that there is no direct video of any interaction between the two. Tormey has been prohibited from returning to Westerly High School since the onset of the investigation. Officials have confirmed that the student involved has not been disciplined, but could not comment further on the matter.
The investigation is now considered complete.
Gingerella said although it took nearly two months to come to the point where they could make an arrest, the biggest reason for the delay was the need to convene a grand jury and obtain the indictment, a task that Attorney General Peter Neronha and his staff sought to strengthen the case.
“Unfortunately we only have so much control,” he said. “The case was thoroughly investigated and sent to the (attorney general), who had to seat a grand jury and get an indictment. These things take time.”
