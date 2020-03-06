WESTERLY — The former town garage building on Beach Street is for sale.
Offers of at least $300,000 will be considered for the .45 acre property at 39A Beach St., according to a notice on the municipal website The cinder block garage with brick exterior is 3,260 square feet and was built in 1940, according to municipal tax records. The property is in the town's general commercial zone and is about one mile from the downtown area.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney informed the council during its Feb. 24 meeting that the property was recently appraised at $290,000.
The council, which has been considering selling the property for several months, voted 5-1 during its Feb. 24 meeting to move ahead with plans to sell the property and formally declare that it is "no longer suitable and ceased to be used for municipal or other public purposes."
Councilors Christopher Duhamel, Sharon Ahern, Suzanne Giorno, Caswell Cooke Jr. and Brian McCuin voted in favor of seeking offers on the property. Councilor William Aiello voted against the motion. He said he preferred to wait until the Planning Board provided an opinion as required by law. Rooney said that a previous submission from the Planning Board did not seem to meet criteria set out in state law and that he planned to seek a clearer statement. Councilor Karen Cioffi was out of the room at the time of the council's vote.
Ahern said she was comfortable voting before the Planning Board submitted a new statement.
"Even if the Planning Board came back with a negative opinion not to sell it, this council would want to sell it," she said.
In a letter to Duhamel and the rest of the council, Town Planner Nancy Letendre said the board had not submitted an opinion because the council had not provided a specific proposed use of the property. Instead, the board provided background information on the property.
According to the board's research, the property was once used by the Shore Line Electric Company as a rail car and motor repair garage. The town has used the garage for storage since the current public works garage on Larry Hirsch Drive opened in 2008.
Retail trade, personal services, motel, community residence, and certain forms of light industry and manufacturing are allowed in the general commercial zone.
Duhamel, after the council's vote, said he favored getting the property on the town's tax rolls. The council should use careful judgment when it decides who to sell the property to, he said, noting its proximity to Amanda's Pantry, a restaurant. "We should be concerned about its use. It's in a great spot. Amanda's Pantry has been a great improvement to that area. I wouldn't want to jeopardize that," he said.
A couple of parties have expressed interest in the property, Duhamel said.
Aiello said he was inclined to favor selling the property. "If we can handle the storage at a different facility, then it probably sounds like a good idea to sell it and put it back on the tax rolls," Aiello said.
Anyone interested in buying the property is asked to call Rooney at 401-348-2532.
