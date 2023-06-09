WESTERLY — Before they could get their diplomas, the young adults of the Westerly High School Class of 2023 had to face some questions.
“Do you like the person you have become?” Dominick Lombard asked his 152 classmates seated before him on Sal Augeri field Friday night. “Throughout my life, I have found that this question has refocused and defined my priorities.”
The night’s keynote speaker, Betty-Jo Cugini, asked the class officers questions days ago as they prepared for the school’s 152nd commencement. A journalist and educator for many years with deep Westerly roots, she had her journalism hat on and was eager to hear their responses.
Two answers topped the list when she asked what they would miss the most about their time at Westerly High School.
One was community.
“The sense of community was defined as their class and, for some, a team or group with the same interests; for others, it was a shared community,” Cugini, a 1980 Westerly High graduate, said. “One said they love that when something happens in Westerly, or someone needs something, our community members put aside their differences and bond to support each other. That was wonderful to hear.”
The second answer, of course, was the traditions and food that so define Westerly and its people.
“They talked about using the time they had at home during the pandemic to grow closer to family members, to learn some of those traditions, and how they will try to carry them on,” Cugini said. “That was encouraging news. They also said they could not live without homemade meatballs and pasta and will be looking forward to those care packages to be sent to college and those visits home gathered around the table.”
Cugini noted how the pandemic re-shaped the graduates’ high school years and lives.
“You all gained a chapter in life we never had. But your resilience and ability to adapt to new ways of learning, the courage it took to do so, and the way you maintained friendships and class milestones were unprecedented and should not be overlooked,” Cugini said.
The theme of coming from a small, connected community was woven throughout the night’s proceedings.
“It’s a blessing to live in a tight-knit community with a long history of people who celebrate each others’ accomplishments and see us through difficult times,” Class President Katharine Luzzi said.
Luzzi said the class will always have Westerly to call home.
“These years at Westerly High School have provided me with memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” she said.
Lombard left a gift under the seat of each of his fellow graduates in the form of a stone he collected from local beaches.
“Like stones carved by the waves, we are beautiful and different in various ways in our experiences and memories that make us and shape us,” he said. “Some stones wash on the shore, some get picked up, some stay in the ocean, some stay large, some erode and shine. Many of these stones travel throughout the world like another type of rock, Westerly Granite.”
He said the class would continue to be forged and shined.
“We will never be defeated or destroyed, for even the smallest grain of sand is still a stone. And like any grain of sand or any beach stone, we are all chipped off from a bigger boulder: our families and friends, the Class of 2023, and our generation.”
The seniors also got the chance to spend one of their final experiences as high school students with the man who was there with them from the start — former principal Michael Hobin.
Hobin left in April to take a position with the state Department of Education, but has stayed with the class as an adviser.
The former principal said real life can be compared to the popular Milton Bradley board game of the same name. Each experience in life is like a space on the board game, he said.
“These spaces include, receive college degree, pay bank loan for college, purchase auto insurance, select career choice, pay taxes, master a trade, pay day, pay taxes, get engaged, pay taxes, get married, pay day, attend Class of 2023 reunion, pay taxes, buy a house, pay day, start a family, you’re fired, inherit money, pay taxes,” he said.
But ultimately, the game reminds us that there will be multiple choices to make in life.
“Your choices will dictate many outcomes. What is inevitable is that your life, like the game, will always move forward,” he said.
Hobin got choked up toward the end of his remarks.
“I thank you for allowing me to share in your 'Game of Life' for the last four years,” he said.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau told the class they will always have great value and worth. “And that value will never be something that gets determined by other people. Unless you allow it,” he said.
Schools, jobs and material things don’t determine one’s value, the superintendent said.
“It will never be reflected by the number of likes or mentions you get on social media; not by the money you’ll eventually make,” he told them. “None of those things define you or your value, and when it’s all said and done, all you will eventually be left with is what you think about yourself when you are by yourself. That’s what will matter. So, refuse to accept another’s estimation of yourself when what others think of you really means so little.”
Principal James Murano Jr., who’s served in an interim capacity since early May, compared being at the school as the class finishes its four-year journey to his time coaching sports teams to victory at the high school, years ago.
“Helping you get to the finish line ranks right up there as one of the most special and sweetest victories I have ever experienced,” he said. “Life is a series of challenges. It is all about overcoming obstacles and dealing with adversity.”
Salutatorian Kaya West said as digital natives, their high school experience differed from many in the audience.
“Were you holding a phone in your hand during your graduation ceremony or videoing yourself turning your tassel? Our phones have become our best friends,” she said. “We live in a society where we can communicate without talking and fight without punching. Amid this era of constant connectivity, do we truly know each other?"
The trick for her generation is to balance technological convenience and meaningful connections, she said.
“How do we keep traditional connections alive? For me, it is Tuesday night dinners with my aunts, uncles, and cousins at my grandparents' home,” she said. “For our community, it is conversations on the beach, making soupy and wine with family and friends, and experiencing the arts in downtown Westerly. Our generation must prioritize this authentic connection for the rest of our lives regardless of the paths we choose to pursue. We have the power to make a positive difference in the lives of others by simply seeing, hearing and valuing them.”
Susan Gencarella Ljungberg and Diane Coburn Martin presented a gift from the Class of 1973.
The class gave $5,000 to the Student Assistant Fund.
Before Lombard led the final ceremonial act of the turning of the tassels, Class of 2023 Secretary Gia Keegan presented the departing gift — a large framed photo of the 2023 students’ senior portraits. The picture will be added to the previous classes in the school counseling wing.
The class also added a banner to welcome the Class of 2027 next year, as it is tradition for the exiting seniors to acknowledge the next year’s incoming freshmen.
Lombard hopes his class keeps their beach stones.
“And every time you see it or think about it, I hope you think about who you will become,” he said. “And in that way, who will we become?”
